Farmers must receive payment for procured crops before Diwali: Haryana CM

Chandigarh [India], November 5 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the officers engaged in Kharif crops procurement that farmers have to be paid within seven days, Haryana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.

Matching of 'J-Form and I-Form' is an internal matter of the process, can be matched later but the farmer must be paid first. No payment to be pending before Diwali, the CMO informed.

The Chief Minister made it clear that if there is any payment pending before October 15, 2020, it should be released immediately.



The validity of tokens issued to the farmers for November 14 should be extended till 16, 17, and 18 November. There should be no need to give fresh tokens to farmers, Haryana CMO stated.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a review meeting of officers of the concerned departments engaged in the paddy procurement process.

The Chief Minister directed the Headquarter-level officers to ensure that the generation of 'H-Form to J-Form, Gate Pass, I-Form' for paddy procurement, lifting from Mandi to Warehouse, and approval of I-Form should be made online. He said that it should also be ensured that within one week of the release of the H-Form or within 72 hours of the receipt of the I-Form, the farmer gets the payment for his purchase at all costs.

Khattar also said that the entire process staggers if any officer or employee engaged in the procurement process is negligent. He said that the responsibility of everyone from Secretary of Mandi Board to Arthi, Miller, and Transporter should be fixed. Every rice mill attached to each market should be allocated stock in a proportionate manner, he added. (ANI)

