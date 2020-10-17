Farmers of Yacharam Mandal oppose land acquisition for Hyderabad Pharma City, demand action against local MLA

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 17 (ANI): Farmers of Yacharam Mandal have been opposing land acquisition for Hyderabad Pharma City and they demanded action against a local MLA.



Saraswati Kavula, a farmer speaking to ANI said, "Farmers of Yacharam Mandal have been opposing the land Acquisition for the Hyderabad Pharma City since the last 3 years. We had been approaching the Hon'ble High Court in this matter. And the court has given stay orders. In this context, while the matters are pending in High Court, local MLA Manchireddy Kishanreddy had been threatening farmers to surrender their lands. In this context when he tried to do bhumi puja in Medipally Village, farmers opposed and carried out 'rasta roko' agitation and they were beaten by police."

Kavula said, "The MLA had threatened farmers that those who have gone to Court should come and apologize to him in the next five days and accept that they did a wrong thing by going to court. And in the early hours of 1 AM on Friday morning, a large battalion of the police force has been going around the villages of Medipally, Nanaknagar, Kurmidde and Tatiparthi arresting farmers in the middle of the night. We have no clue where they are. We, therefore, came all the way from our villages to Hyderabad to bring this matter into the public domain."

"We request that justice be done to us and that innocent farmers are released immediately and we request the honorable high court to take up this case in Suo Moto against MLA Manchireddy Kishanreddy and the Government of Telangana and do justice to us," she added. (ANI)

