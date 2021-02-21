Farmers, ordinary citizens suffering due to increased fuel prices, says Samyukta Kisan Morcha

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): The farmers, as well as ordinary citizens of the country, were incurring huge losses due to the rising prices of petrol, diesel and gas, said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of protesting farmer unions, on Saturday.

The farmer body also said that increased fuel prices are also resulting in farmers getting lower minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

"The central government gives lower MSP by wrong calculations of inputs and now due to rising fuel prices, input costs have also increased. Along with farmers, ordinary citizens of the country will also suffer huge losses due to the rising prices of petrol, diesel and gas. People are protesting all over the country against rising prices," the SKM said in a statement.



All India Krishak Khet Majdoor Sangathan (AIKKMS) protested against rising petrol prices in Jhajjar and Rewari of Haryana, in which a large number of people participated, it said.

Fuel prices have been rising over the past few weeks with petrol price touching an all-time high of Rs 97 per litre in Mumbai on Saturday, while diesel rate crossed Rs 88-mark.

To strengthen the ongoing farmers' movement against central farm laws, the series of Kisan Mahapanchayats is taking place throughout the country, the SKM said adding that "even though police arrested several farmers during their February 18 'rail roko' programme across the country and filed "false cases" against them, this movement will continue".

It also announced that on February 23, 'Pangdi Sambhal' Day will be celebrated across the country including all Delhi borders and urged all women and male protesters to celebrate this day by wearing a turban of any color to assert self-respect.

The central government has offered to put the farm laws "on hold" for 12-18 months, an offer rejected by the farmers' unions protesting against the laws. Several rounds of talks have been held with farmers over their demand for the repeal of three new laws against which farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders for nearly three months. (ANI)

