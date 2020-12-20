Farmers pay tribute to those who died during protest

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Farmers protesting at the borders of the national capital on Sunday observed Shradhanjali Diwas to pay tributes to those who lost their lives during the protest against the Centre's farm laws.

Farmer Union leaders have claimed that over 20 of their fellow agitators have lost their lives in the duration of the protest, and continued to demand that the three 'black laws' be taken back.

"Twenty-two people have lost their lives while protesting at the borders, and about ten have died at protests back home. They have given their lives for this cause. We have taken an oath to not stop the protest till the three farm laws are taken back," a farmer at the Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari told ANI.



"The government should be more sensitive to the plight of their people. PM Modi is sending 'get well soon' messages to international athletes while farmers in his own country are dying. He should leave this stubborn attitude and take the laws back," said another farmer.

A procession was carried out to pay tribute to the deceased farmers.

At the Singhu border, a candlelight march has been scheduled in remembrance of the late farmers.

"Many people have lost their lives in the last few weeks. We are going to offer ardaas (prayers) and have a candlelight march at 5 pm today. We request farmers at the other borders to also light candles in their honour," said Sarban Singh Pander, a member of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh committee.



He further said that the government's attempt to 'defame' them was not going to get any results and asserted that the laws should be taken back.

"The government has been saying things against us to defame the movement. This won't give any results. Big corporations are printing advertisements on newspapers against us farmers, but what is the need for all this if their intentions are pure? Modi should take back the laws in the interest of the country. He can take credit for this also if he wants," Pander added.



Meanwhile, at the Ghazipur border, Farmers also observed Shradhajali Diwas and put up pictures of the deceased farmers. (ANI)