Farmers' protest: Commuters face troubles on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Commuters on Tuesday faced difficulty due to the closure of both carriageways on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway as protesting farmers blocked the Ghazipur (Delhi-Ghaziabad) border completely.

"This expressway isn't being utilised for the purpose it was constructed. I have been stuck here due to jam," says Gaurav Goyal, a commuter.

Another commuter from Delhi said, "It took me one hour extra to reach office, we are facing problems, I work for a private company, they will not understand I have been marked for half-day."



Traffic from Delhi towards Gazipur and Ghaziabad on Delhi-Meerut expressway affected as both side carriageways closed for traffic said Delhi police.

"Gazipur border closed for traffic from Delhi to Ghaziabad. It was already closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi. Traffic has been diverted from Nizammudin Khattha, Akshardham, and Ghazipur Chowk for the onward journey via Anand Vihar, Apsara, Bhopra and Delhi Noida Direct (Flyway) (DND)," said Additional Commissioner of Traffic Police, Outer Range, Delhi.

Hundreds of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

