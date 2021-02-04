Farmers Protest: Deployment of CRPF companies for Delhi-NCR extended for 2 more weeks

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The deployment of 31 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies including 16 Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies for Delhi-NCR, in view of farmers' protests, has been extended for two more weeks.

Earlier, the Centre had extended deployment period of four companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) till 4th February to maintain law and order in Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, nails that were fixed near barricades at Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP border) are being removed today.

In another development, opposition leaders who reached the Ghazipur border to meet the protesting farmers were stopped by Police.

Singhu, Ghazipur and several other borders of the national capital with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have continued to remain closed for traffic movement due to ongoing farmers' agitation against the Central farm laws.

Protesting farmers have announced a 'chakka jam' by blocking all state and national highways for 3 hours on February 6.

Farmers have been protesting against three of the Centre's laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)