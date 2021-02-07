Farmers' protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Heavy security deployment continued at the Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana border) on Sunday morning as farmers' protest against three agriculture laws enters the 74th day.

Police officers were seen standing in huge numbers near the barricades placed near the Tikri border a day after the "chakka jam" call given by the farmer unions who were protesting against the farm laws for over two months at the national capital's border.

"The government should consider the fact that protesting farmers are dying and these laws should be repealed so that we can go back home. We have been protesting for nearly three months and till these laws are not withdrawn we'll keep protesting here peacefully," said Chanranjeet Singh, a farmer from Punjab.

Speaking to ANI, Kuldeep Singh Danda, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said, "Farmers held chakka jam very peacefully. We just want to tell the government that a lot of people are standing with us and supporting our cause while we are protesting. I would like to appeal to the farmers to stay firm and we will win."

Farmers' agitation against the three agriculture laws at the Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border) entered Day 72 today.

Farmers on Monday announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6. Due to that heavy police personnel deployed across Delhi-NCR including Shahjahanpur (Delhi-Rajasthan) border.

Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary, and Reserve Forces were deployed in the Delhi-NCR region to maintain the law and order situation here. At least 12 metro stations have also been put on alert, police said.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)