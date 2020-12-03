Farmers have 'langar' at Vigyan Bhawan meet, refuse govt's offer of food, tea

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Farmer leaders refused to accept tea or food offered by the government during the fourth round of talks with the Centre at Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday, amid the ongoing protest to repeal the new agricultural laws.

Before the meeting, the Union Agriculture Minister while talking to media persons hoped that the fourth round of dialogue will bring some positive outcome to the farmers' issues.

“Government is constantly discussing issues with farmers. Today is the fourth round of talks and I'm hoping for a positive outcome," said Tomar.

The meeting underway from morning broke for lunch. “One farmer asked the staff at Vigyan Bhawan if there was a canteen here. When we told him that there is food prepared and ready for you he said will not eat the food and tea of the government" a Vigyan Bhavan staffer told ANI.

Farmers then ordered in food from the gurudwara ‘langar’ in Vigyan Bhawan.

Previously on December 1, during a round of talks with union agriculture minister and other leaders, the farmers had refused the tea invitation from the government stating that they had come to demand their right from the government and not to drink tea.

At talks with representatives of farmers' this afternoon at Vigyan Bhawan, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash represented the Central government.

The government had held the third round of talks with farmer representatives on Tuesday. During the talks, the Centre offered to set up a committee, which the farmers' unions rejected, and instead demanded a special session of Parliament to repeal what they have called "black laws" made to favour corporate bodies. Farmers said they will continue their protest till their issues are resolved.

Notably, farmers have warned that Thursday's talks are the "last chance" for the government to take a decision on the laws.

"Thursday is the last chance for the government to take a decision to repeal the laws. Otherwise, this movement will become huge and the government will fall," Pratibha Shinde of the Lok Sangharsh Morcha said.

Meanwhile, two farmers, who were participating in the agitation died on Wednesday. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of the farmers, hailing from districts Mansa and Moga respectively.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)