Farmers should agree on mid-way solution: JD(U)

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 6 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad on Sunday suggested that the protesting farmers should agree on a mid-way solution to support the country's economy.



"Agriculture is an important field that can help to solve the economic problems of the country. Both the parties should agree on a middle path," Ranjan said.

He added the Centre is very serious about the farmers' protest. "The government has cleared its stand that if any amendment is needed in the newly enacted laws (against which the farmers are protesting), it will come up with a new draft. The Centre will also talk to the states if needed," he said. (ANI)

