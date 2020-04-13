Farmers stage protest against police in Nalanda

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], April 13 (ANI): Farmers here on Monday staged a protest and blocked a road in Bihar Sharif in Nalanda, alleging harassment by police.

"We have blocked the road and are protesting against the police here. We will not sell vegetables today. Farmers were beaten up by police," said a farmer.

Meanwhile, Nalanda SP Nilesh Kumar said, "It is difficult for the police to identify if any bike rider is a farmer or someone was wandering unnecessarily."

"The farmers have been told to sell vegetables by maintaining social distancing," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to control the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

