Farmers stage protest in Andhra's Guntur

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): Farmers of Guntur's Reddygudem village on Tuesday staged a protest at a private cold storage that created a tense situation in the area for some time.

The road, where the farmers were agitating, was blocked for more than an hour. Later, the police convinced them to vacate the road.

According to the police, farmers were seeking compensation for the damage of their chilli yield that was stored at Venkateswara cold storage.

"Farmers had stored their chilli yield at Venkateswara cold storage. There were some power issues and AC was not working. Farmers demanded compensation for that. The cold storage management agreed to pay 60 per cent of the price and give back the yield," Rajupalem sub-inspector Venkata Prasad said.

"However, this morning at around 10 am, a group of farmers again went to the storage and demanded higher compensation that created a tense situation. The farmers at first did not listen to the police, but the cops later convinced them to clear the place," he said.

Most of the farmers agreed to the rate and left the place along with their yield. However, some farmers did not accept and they were directed by police to go to the MRO office to get the matter settled.

Prasad said that no case was filed as the farmers were not interested to take the matter forward. (ANI)

