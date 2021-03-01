Farmers' stir: Deployment of CAPF companies in Haryana extended till March 10

By Ankur Sharma

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Amid the ongoing farmers stir against three farm laws, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended deployment of 30 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in Haryana till March 10.

"The MHA has extended deployment of 30 companies of CAPFs including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Haryana till 10 March. Five companies will be de-inducted from Haryana immediately," informed the MHA on Monday.



"This step has been taken to monitor the ongoing farmers' agitation," said MHA in an official communication.

Earlier, the Centre has extended for two weeks the deployment of 31 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies including 16 Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies for Delhi-NCR, in view of farmers' protests.

On February 24, addressing a Kisan mahapanchayat in Rajasthan's Sikar, Tikait had threatened the Central Government and said that if the three laws are not repealed, the farmers will 'gherao' the Parliament on 40 lakh tractors.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

