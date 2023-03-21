Farmers to be given relief of Rs 32,000 a hectare for crop loss of over 50 pc due to hailstorm, untimely rains: CM Chouhan

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced that farmers would be given a relief amount of Rs 32,000 a hectare for crops loss of over 50 percent due to hailstorm and untimely rains in the state.

CM Chouhan further said that the amount of crop insurance scheme would be given separately to the farmers. He also instructed the officials to include horticulture crops in the survey as well.

The Chief Minister made the remark after talking to the farmers during his visit to take stock of the crops damaged due to hailstorm in Patwari Khedi, Ghurda Madi village of Vidisha district on Tuesday.

He said, "The farmer should not have to worry. I am the Chief Minister for worrying and I will take the farmer out of all kinds of trouble."

He added that the farmers should not worry, the survey of each affected farm would be done with humane approach and generosity so that full relief could be given to the farmers. The survey work was going on in the hailstorm-affected districts across the state.



The CM instructed the officers to survey the damage in a transparent manner. The survey list would be displayed at the Panchayat Bhawan and if there were any objections, it would also be resolved, he added.

CM Chouhan told the farmers that compensation amount of Rs 32,000 a hectare for the crop loss of over 50 percent, Rs 37,000 on the loss of cow-buffalo, Rs 4,000 on the loss of sheep and goat, Rs 2000 for calf-heifer and Rs 100 for the loss of each chicken-hen would be given. Assistance would also be given on damage to houses.

The farmer should not worry at all, the date of recovery of the loan of the victim farmers will be extended, the interest will also be paid by the government. Loans will be provided to farmers at zero percent interest for the next crop as well, he added.

The Chief Minister further said that the date for purchase on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) would also be extended. The daughter of such families would also get married under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana by providing an amount of Rs 56,000.

The team of Revenue, Agriculture and Panchayat department are surveying. It is the responsibility of the Collector and Commissioner to complete the proceedings on time so that the farmers can be given a quick relief amount, Chouhan added. (ANI)

