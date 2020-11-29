Farmers to get Rs 10,000 every year under CM's scheme: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Farmers in Madhya Pradesh will receive Rs 10,000 each year under Chief Minister's Farmers Welfare Scheme, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday.

While speaking at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) training programme in Sehore district, Chauhan said that all government schemes of the state government would be restarted and asserted that the government would pay the educational fees of the students in the state who were unable to do so.



"BJP will not leave any stone unturned in serving the people. I will be restarting all government schemes. Farmers will receive Rs 10,000 each year under CM's Farmers Welfare Scheme," Chauhan said.

He said, "Madhya Pradesh is my temple. The people of the state are my gods and I am their priest. All must educate their sons and daughters. Whether it is IIM, IIT, medical or anything else, the state government will take care of the educational fees if they are unable to," Chauhan said.

"It is only with your blessings that I became the Chief Minister. I bow my head to you and I give you obeisance," he said, folding his hands and bowing his head. (ANI)

