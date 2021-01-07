Farmers took out tractor rally at Delhi borders

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Farmers on Thursday took out a tractor rally at the Delhi borders to protest against the three new farm laws. This rally is a rehearsal for a more massive rally they have planned for January 26 if their demands are not met.

"We are rehearsing for the Kisan Gantantra that we will celebrate on January 26," Simranjeet, a farmer taking out tractor rally at Delhi's Burari said.

The agitating farmers are taking out their tractor march on four borders of Delhi including the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the security has been tightened up. There is heavy deployment of force at the protest sites including the areas of Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) toll plaza and Singhu border. The farmers holding tractor rally at Haryana's Palwal are now heading towards Singhu border.



Photo- Heavy security deployed at Singhu border

The tractor rally is en-routed to Dasna, Aligarh road and the destination is Ghazipur.

Several farmers are already present at the Ghazipur border near Delhi with their flags and tractors.

"Earlier the farmers were to take out tractor rally till Palwal but now they will go only till Noida and return to Ghazipur. Sufficient police force has been deployed, video recording is being done," said Shailendra Kumar Singh, ADM (City), Ghaziabad District, Uttar Pradesh.

There have already been eight rounds of talks between the farmers and the central government, which remained inconclusive. The next round of meeting will be held on January 8.

"Next round of talks with the Union Government will be held tomorrow," said Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union, at Ghazipur border.

The Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary today made an appeal to the agitating farmers to hold the protest march peacefully.

"I would like to appeal to farmers to keep it peaceful. It is their right to protest but there are people, like Communists, who are inciting farmers and do not want peace in the country. Farmers need to be cautious. I expect that tomorrow's meeting will bring some positive news," said Choudhary while speaking to the ANI.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)