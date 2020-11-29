Farmers' unions should create atmosphere for talks by leaving agitation: Tomar

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): After the protesting farmers rejected Central government's proposal for dialogue on December 3, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said the Centre is ready to hold talks but farmers' unions should create an atmosphere for the same by leaving the route of agitation.

"The government has proposed to meet on December 3 for the fourth time. So, talks are already going on, nobody should think the government isn't ready for it. The government is open for talks, but farmers' unions should create an atmosphere for it. They should leave the route of agitation and choose a way of talks," said Tomar while talking to ANI.

Talking about farmers' demands, the minister said the laws were amended to bring in reform in the life of farmers and are 'definitely' in their favour.'

"Farmers were provided with a minimum support price (MSP) in the past. This year too the government procured the produce in MSP. Laws were amended for their reform, and are definitely in their favour," he reiterated.

Fearing that the new laws will slowly dismantle the minimum support price system, the farmers have been demanding revocation of all three new farm Acts passed in September.

Around 32 farmer bodies, mostly from Punjab, a few farmers from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well managed to reach Delhi on Friday and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has ascertained that the central government is ready for talks with the farmers' unions on December 3. (ANI)