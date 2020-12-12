Farmers will go home once Centre repeals 3 new laws: BKU

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): With the farmers' protest in and around Delhi against the recently enacted farm laws entering 16th day, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Friday reiterated that the agitation would not be withdrawn till the three Acts are repealed.

"There is only one way to end the stand-off between the Centre and the farmers. Both have to back down. The Centre will have to repeal the laws and the farmers will go home," said BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, adding that they don't want the amendments suggested by the central government.

Asked about the possibility of further dialogue with the government, the BKU spokesperson said that if the government sends an invitation for talks, the farmers will deliberate on the prospects of the further dialogue.



After rejecting the government's proposals on December 9, the protesting farmer unions said they will intensify their protest.

The union leaders said that there will be sit-ins near BJP offices on December 14, adding that the Delhi-Jaipur highway will be blocked on December 12, giving a call to the farmers from other parts of the country to reach Delhi.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

