Farooq Abdullah accuses BJP of spreading falsehoods

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 8 (ANI): National Conference (NC) president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah on Sunday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading lies and attempting to pit leaders of other parties against each other.

Abdullah said, "A few days ago I got a fake call where a person impersonating as Jharkhand Chief Minister asked me to work for Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata and get rupees 50 lakh. I called up Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP who told me tjat Devegowda ji (former PM) got the same call. They (BJP) will use any means to pit us against one another."

The National Conference president made this statement while addressing a meeting of party workers leaders in Udhampur.

On the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution, Abdullah said it is not just a Kashmir-centric issue and much more important for the regions of Jammu and Ladakh.

Abdullah, Member of Parliament from Srinagar said, he continued to reiterate demand for the restoration of statehood and Article 370 and 35 A "to protect the rights of residents of Jammu and Kashmir, the land and government jobs."

He also contested the claim by the BJP-led government of development in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370. "Unemployment is at its peak here," he claimed. (ANI)