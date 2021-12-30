Farooq Abdullah demands judicial inquiry into Hyderpora encounter, says probe report is false

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 30 (ANI): National Conference chief and former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah on Thursday demanded a judicial inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter and claimed that the recent Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe report on the encounter is false.

Earlier on Tuesday, a zonal-level SIT constituted to probe Hyderpora operation revealed that an eyewitness had identified a 'foreign terrorist' at the site of the encounter.

"I believe that the police report is false. The police have done it to save themselves. Police killed them and there is no doubt about that. I believe a judicial inquiry should be conducted," former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir told the media persons in Srinagar.



An encounter between security forces and terrorists had broken out in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on November 15 after input was received by police regarding the presence of terrorists in an illegal call centre in a private building in the area.

In an official statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had said that two terrorists identified as Haider, a foreign Pakistani terrorist and his associate Amir Ahmad resident of Banihal (a hybrid terrorist), were killed in the encounter.

It further stated that the owner of the building namely Altaf Ahmad as well as the tenant namely Mudasir Ahmad were also called to accompany the search party. However, in the encounter with terrorists, both received critical gunshot injuries and succumbed to their injuries. (ANI)

