Farooq Abdullah is not under any arrest or detention: Amit Shah

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday in Lok Sabha clarified that National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah is not under house arrest or any form of detention.

"I have made it clear thrice, Farooq Abdullah Ji is at his home, he is not under house arrest, he is not under detention. He is in good health, 'mauj-masti mein hain, unko nahi ana hai toh gun kanpatti par rakh kar bahar nahi la sakte hum' (he is happy and cheerful, if he doesn't want to come then we cannot make him do so at gun-point)," said Shah.

"I am saying it for the fourth time and I have the patience to say it for the tenth time, Farooq Abdullah has neither been detained nor arrested. If he isn't well, doctors will take him to the hospital. House should not worry. If he was not well, he would not have come out," he added.

His response came after senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor alleged that the whereabouts of Farooq Abdullah are still unclear.

"Why we think it is indeed a black day? Because two former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are under arrest and the whereabouts of our own colleague Farooq Abdullah are still unclear. We still want to know where he is?" asked Tharoor in the Lower House.

On the other hand, Farooq Abdullah said that Amit Shah is lying in Parliament that he is in his house at his own will.

"Home Ministry is lying in the Parliament that I am not house-arrested, that I am staying inside my house at my own will," said Farooq Abdullah.

"As soon as the gate will open and our people will be out, we will fight, we will go to the court. We are not gun-runners, grenade-throwers, stone-throwers, we believe in peaceful resolutions. They want to murder us. My son (Omar Abdullah) is in jail," said Abdullah. (ANI)