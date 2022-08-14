Farooq Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19 again

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 14 (ANI): President of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Farooq Abdullah tested positive for COVID-19, the party said here on Saturday.

As per Abdullah's party, he is recovering well and has self-isolated and his doctors have advised rest while he recovers.

"Dr Farooq Abdullah tested positive for Covid 19 a couple of days ago, with mild symptoms. He's recovering well and his doctors have advised rest while he recovers," the party said in a tweet.

Last year on March 30, Abdullah was diagnosed with COVID-19 weeks after he had received his first dose of vaccine against coronavirus. Days after testing positive for COVID-19, Abdullah was admitted to a hospital in Srinagar.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi tested positive for Coronavirus infection for the second time.



Notably, she was tested positive for the viral infection on June 2, a day later the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to her in the National Herald case, where she was asked to appear before the probe agency on June 8.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday informed that he is suffering from COVID-19.

On August 10, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced that she had tested positive for Covid-19, for the second time in three months.

Earlier, Priyanka had tested positive, just a day after her mother, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, contracted the disease.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi was also reported ill as a result of which his visit to Rajasthan's Alwar to attend the party's 'Netratv Sankalp Shivir' was cancelled. (ANI)

