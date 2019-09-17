Farooq Abdullah upheld unity, integrity of country, unjust to arrest him: Khurshid

New Delhi [India], Sep 17 (ANI): Stating that former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah has served the country by upholding its unity and integrity, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Monday termed his alleged arrest under Public Safety Act (PSA) as unjust.

"The arrest of Farooq Abdullah threatens the identity of the country. He is one of the leaders who upheld the unity and integrity of the country in Jammu and Kashmir. His entire family including his father and son have served the state and the Union", said Khurshid to ANI.

"Injustice had been done not only with him but the entire country", Khurshid added.

Khurshid's remarks come after sources in the Jammu and Kashmir government said that Farooq Abdullah has been detained under the provisions of the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

Reports of Abdullah being booked under the PSA came on a day when the Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration on the petition seeking the release of Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah.

PSA is a stringent law that enables detention without trial for up to two years.

Abdullah has been under the preventive detention in Srinagar after the central government revoked the special Constitutional status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

