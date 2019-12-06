Farooq Abdullah writes to Tharoor, says 'we are not criminals'

New Delhi [India], Dec 6 (ANI): In a letter addressed to Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has expressed his discontent over being kept under watch, while asserting that he was not a 'criminal'.

Abdullah's letter, written in a reply to a Tharoor's post to him was shared by the Congress Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, on his social media account.

In his reply, Abdullah thanked Tharoor for writing a letter in October which he claimed was delivered late to him by a magistrate who looks after him in a 'sub-jail'.

"It is most unfortunate that they are not able to deliver me my post in time. I am sure this is not the way to treat a senior Member of the Parliament and leader of a political party. We are not criminals", reads Abdullah's reply.

Sharing the letter on the micro-blogging site, Tharoor also asked for Abdullah to be allowed to attend the session of parliament saying that it was essential for democracy.

"Members of Parliament should be allowed to attend the session as a matter of parliamentary privilege. Otherwise, the tool of arrest can be used to muzzle opposition voices. Participation in Parliament is essential for democracy and popular sovereignty", wrote Tharoor.

On November 29, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs held a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises demanding the release of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, from his present accommodation where he has been lodged since August 5.

Raising the issue of Abdullah in the Lok Sabha, Kanimozhi, an MP from Thoothukudi constituency, said, "Farooq Abdullah should be attending the Parliament but he is not allowed. He has been under arrest. This is against democracy. We are protesting for his release."

Several mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir including Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti have been put under house arrest following the abrogation of Article 370 in August that granted special status to the region. (ANI)

