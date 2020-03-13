Farooq Abdullah's release step towards restoration of genuine political processes: JKNC

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) on Friday welcomed the release of former Union Minister Farooq Abdullah from detention asserting that his release is a step towards the "restoration of genuine political processes" in the Union Territory.

"The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference welcomes the release of Dr Farooq Abdullah from detention under PSA. The release is a step in the right direction for the restoration of genuine political processes in Jammu and Kashmir," said JKNC in a statement.

It will receive a further fillip when party Vice President Omar Abdullah and other political detainees are set free, JKNC added.

"We urge the government to do so at the earliest," said JKNC.

"As the pre-eminent political party of Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference has played a key role in strengthening the voice of the people through democracy and will continue to do so," JKNC added.

Earlier today, the government issued orders to revoke detention of National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, who was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The three-term chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state was under house arrest for several months. (ANI)

