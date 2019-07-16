Farooq Khan assumes charge as Advisor to J-K Governor

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), July 16 (ANI): Retired IPS officer Farooq Khan on Tuesday assumed charge as the fifth Advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik.

Prior to his appointment as Advisor to Governor, Khan served as the 32nd Administrator of Lakshadweep.

He has also had a distinguished career in the Police Department and held many prestigious postings in the Department.

An IPS officer of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre, Khan met Malik at Raj Bhavan here earlier today after assuming charge. (ANI)

