Farrukhabad hostage crisis: UP administration requests for NSG deployment

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order PV Ramashastry on Thursday said that the National Security Guard (NSG) have been requisitioned by the state administration to be sent to Farrukhabad, where more than 15 people have been held hostage.

"We got the information around 4:30. The police team reached immediately. Senior officers were informed. He has weapons. We are taking the time to deal with the situation. All the children are safe now. ATS team is about to reach there. We have also sent a requisition for NSG. Our teams are in negotiation with him," Ramashastry told ANI.

Earlier, Farrukhabad Police had said that more than 15 children and a few women have been held hostage at a house.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday evening convened a high-level meeting on the Farrukhabad incident.

Ramashastry said that the accused had been sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case and he was out on a bail.

"He had called the children on the pretext of a birthday party and held them hostage. He opened fire on villagers. DM, SSP, and Police forces are present near his house. Quick Response Team (QRT) and Special Operation Group (SOG) team are there. Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is on its way. It is being said that around 20 children are inside", he said. (ANI)

