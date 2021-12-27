Farsighted vision of Rahul Gandhi brought COVID-19 'precaution dose' in the notice of govt: TS Singh Deo

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's "farsighted vision" brought the issue of a COVID-19 'precautionary dose' to the notice of the government, said Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Sunday.

His statement comes after Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the Centre has "accepted my suggestion" to allow the administration of COVID-19 booster doses and asserted that the protection of vaccines and booster shots has to be provided to every citizen of the country.

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed credit for the Centre's decision of providing COVID-19 'precaution dose' to healthcare and frontline workers and booster dose for citizens aged above 60 .

"The central government has accepted my suggestion for a booster dose -- this is the right step.Protection should be provided to the people of the country through vaccines and booster shots," Gandhi said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi) along with hashtags 'BoosterJab' and 'VaccinateIndia'.

Rahul Gandhi also tagged his tweet posted on December 22 in which he had said, "Majority of our population is still not vaccinated. When will GOI begin booster shots?"

"This again shows the farsighted vision of Rahul Gandhi as he had tweeted the issue long back and brought it to the notice of the government. Many lives would've been saved if it had been started earlier," Chhattisgarh health minister told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that COVID-19 'precaution dose' would be administered to healthcare and frontline workers from January 10. He also said that the 'precaution dose' will also be available for citizens aged above 60 and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor. (ANI)