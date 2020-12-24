FASTag mandatory from Jan 1, commuters won't be required to stop at toll plazas

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced that FASTag is being made mandatory for all vehicles in the country from the new year.

Addressing a virtual function here, Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs said, FASTag will be enforced from January 1, 2021.

Enumerating its benefits, he said, it is useful for the commuters as they will not need to stop at toll plazas for cash payments and it also saves time and fuel.

The FASTags were launched in the year 2016, and four banks together issued nearly a lakh of them. By 2017, their numbers went up to seven lakh. Over 34 lakh FASTags were issued in 2018, according to a release.



The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued a notification in November this year making FASTag mandatory by January 1, 2021, in old vehicles also sold before December 1, 2017, through amendments in CMVR, 1989.

As per Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, since December 1, 2017, the FASTag had been made mandatory for all registration of new four-wheeled vehicles and is being supplied by the vehicle manufacturer or their dealers. It had further been mandated that the renewal of fitness certificate will be done only after the fitment of FASTag for the Transport Vehicles. For National Permit Vehicles, the fitment of FASTag was mandated since 1st October 2019.

It has also been mandated that a valid FASTag is mandatory while getting new third party insurance through an amendment in FORM 51 (certificate of Insurance), wherein the details of FASTag ID will be captured. This shall be applicable April 1, 2021.

"This would be a major step for ensuring that the payment of fees be 100 per cent at toll plazas through the Electronic Means only and that the vehicles pass seamlessly through the Fee Plazas. There would be no waiting time at the Plazas and would save fuel," the Ministry said.

The steps for ensuring the availability of FASTag at multiple channels are being made through physical locations and also through online mechanisms so that the citizens are able to have them affixed at their vehicles within the next two months at their convenience, it added. (ANI)

