FASTags to be mandatory for all 4-wheelers from Jan 1, 2021

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Union Ministry of Road Trasport and Highways has issued a notification making FASTag mandatory to be available by January 1, 2021.

According to an official release, FASTag has been mandatory in old vehicles also i.e. M and N category of motor vehicles (four-wheelers) sold before December 1, 2017, through amendments in CMVR, 1989.

"As per Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, since 1st December 2017, the FASTag had been made mandatory for all registration of new four-wheeled Vehicles and is being supplied by the Vehicle Manufacturer or their dealers," the release said.



It had further been mandated that the renewal of fitness certificate will be done only after the fitment of FASTag for the Transport Vehicles. Further that for National Permit Vehicles the fitment of FASTag has been mandated since 1st October 2019.

"It has been further mandated that a valid FASTag is mandatory while getting a new 3rd Party Insurance through an amendment in FORM 51 (certificate of Insurance), wherein the details of FASTag ID shall be captured. This shall be applicable w.e.f. 1 April 2021," the release further said.

It may be stated that this notification would be a major step for ensuring that the payment of fees be 100 per cent at Toll Plazas through the Electronic Means only and that the vehicles pass seamlessly through the Fee Plazas. There would be no waiting time at the Plazas and would save fuel.

The steps for ensuring the availability of FASTag at multiple channels are being made through physical locations and also through online mechanisms so that the citizens are able to have them affixed at their vehicles within the next two months at their convenience. (ANI)

