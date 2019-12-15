FASTags to become mandatory for vehicles from tomorrow on national highways

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): With the time given to extend the compulsory implementation of FASTags ending on Saturday, FASTags will become mandatory for vehicles from Sunday.

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry had last month postponed the compulsory implementation of FASTags at toll plazas on the National Highways to December 15.

The scheme was earlier to be launched from December 1.

The ministry has launched the National Electronic Toll Collection program (NETC), which provides for the collection of user fees through FASTag based on RFID technology, to save fuel, time and pollution and ensure seamless movement of traffic.

It was decided that all lanes (except one lane on each side) in fee plazas shall be declared as 'FASTag lane of Fee Plaza' by December 1, 2019.

NHAI has equipped all fee plazas with the Electronic Toll Collection System.

For ease in availability of FASTag, the NHAI has launched MyFASTag app so that all information regarding FASTag can be obtained. (ANI)

