Fate of 'Bhagyanagar' left up to one family, its friends: Sambit Patra

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 28 (ANI): BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra who is Hyderabad to campaign for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election on Saturday took a veiled dig at the ruling TRS party said it was unfortunate that the fate of "Bhagyanagar" has been left up to one family and its friends.

At a press conference here Patra also said that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi shared an understanding and vote for TRS translated into a vote for Owaisi.

"It is unfortunate how the fate of Bhagyanagar has been left up to one family and their friends. Development has exited from the back door. It is unfortunate for Bhagyanagar and Hyderabad," Patra said.

He slammed Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, TRS working president and son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, for objecting to BJP leaders referring to Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar'.



"There is only one issue in discussion these days. It is the family and friends government. I have come to know that two days ago Yuvraj KTR got upset over saying Bhagyanagar. KTR was saying the name should not be changed. This is not right," Patra said.

"The BJP is contesting the GHMC elections on development issues. However, it is unfortunate that the family and friends government are contesting the 'Family Friend Private Limited' election. They are looking at this election as if they own the GHMC," he added.

Patra also accused Telangana Chief Minister of promoting his family members and friends in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, voting for which will be held on December 1. The results will be declared on December 4.

Claiming that every vote cast to the Congress party will go to the TRS and that those cast to the TRS will go to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), Patra said, "Now, the people of Hyderabad have to choose whether they want a mayor from the development driven BJP or the communal politics fueled AIMIM."

In the last GHMC election, TRS had won in 99 of the 150 wards. AIMIM had secured 44, while the remaining seven wards had gone to other parties and independent candidates. (ANI)

