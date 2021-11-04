Father and Imam held after girl in Kannur dies in private hospital without treatment

Kannur (Kerala) [India], November 4 (ANI): After a girl died in a private hospital due to allegedly being denied treatment, the Kerala Police has arrested the father of the victim and an Imam of a mosque in connection to her death.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Sathar, the father of the victim and Uwais, the Imam of Kunjipally mosque.

According to the police, the victim was suffering from fever but she was not taken to the hospital. Instead, she was taken to the Imam, who gave her holy water and asked her parents to read Quran and advised them to not take her to the hospital. Her condition turned severe and she was taken to a private hospital but she died on Sunday before reaching the hospital



After this, hospital authorities reported the matter to the police and a case for unnatural death was registered.

The complainant, the brother of the girl's father, had approached the police and in his statement, had said that three family members had also passed away in 2014, 2016, 2018 without getting any treatment.

The city police commissioner, Kannur said while talking to media said, "Imam and father of the victim were arrested on basis of statement of the prime witness. From his statement, we understand that the parents decided not to provide treatment to the girl and instead went to Imam. We are getting a legal opinion on this matter. We will investigate other people treated by Imam and people who have helped the Imam and have given advertisements claiming that his treatment method is good will also come under investigation. As of now, there is no evidence for black magic. The investigation is underway." (ANI)

