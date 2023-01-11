Father, daughter shot dead in Haryana's Rohtak

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], January 11 (ANI): A father and his daughter were shot dead by three men on a bike early on Wednesday morning in Bohar village of Rohtak district. The police immediately reached the spot and began investigating.

Uday Singh Meena, Superintendent of Police told ANI, "We received the information of two murders at 6 AM. The CIA team immediately reached the spot. Surendra, aged 50 and his daughter Nikita who was 14-15 years old were murdered. Nikita got hit by three bullets while two bullets were shot at Surendra. We have formed a team to investigate the matter."

Meena stated that the murder seems planned and more about a family dispute. He emphasised that the exact reason for the murder is still unclear.



"We are considering all sorts of perspectives and angles in the case. For now, all we know is Nikita's parents had a legal dispute between them and recently both her parents fought each other in a court hearing," added Meena.

The police are also considering the robbery perspective, informed Meena. "We are investigating the robbery angle but the robbery doesn't seem valid since there was no scuffle or property damage. Three people came on a bike, murdered the father and the daughter and left. It seems like a planned murder," he claimed.

The investigating team of the police have recovered fingerprints, blood stains and CCTV footage from the site. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

