Father from UP prints pro-CAA slogan on daughter's wedding invite

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Showing support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a father in Kannauj has printed a slogan backing the recently enacted legislation on his daughter's marriage invitation card.

Manoj Dwivedi, local resident of Sikar has also printed a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the wedding card.

"We support CAA and NRC," the slogan printed on the wedding card read.

This is not the first time this method has been used to show support, as a Rajasthan groom had also printed similar slogan and the photo of PM Modi on his marriage invite, for the ceremony scheduled in February.

A couple in Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh who tied the knot on January 18, had also extended their support for the CAA in the same manner.

Several protests had erupted across the country after the implementation of CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

