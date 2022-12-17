Father gives bulldozer as wedding gift to daughter in Uttar Pradesh

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): Have you ever imagined what it would be like receiving a bulldozer as a wedding gift? You would say no but a bride's father in Uttar Pradesh gave this gift to the groom and you will be amazed to know the reason.

We all know how bulldozer was associated with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It had been a hot topic of discussion during UP's Assembly election earlier this year.

Reportedly, the bride's father who hails from Uttar Pradesh gifted his daughter and son-in-law -Yogendra Prajapati a bulldozer during their wedding which has left the netizens amused.

Yogendra, a resident of Saunkar is a Navy officer.

However, this father's unique wedding gift to the bride and groom has created a lot of buzz on the internet.



Parshuram Prajapati, a retired soldier gifted a bulldozer to his daughter Neha on her wedding day.

When asked the reason behind giving a JCB instead of a luxury car for the newly wedded couple, Parshuram said that his daughter is preparing for UPSC, and in case she fails in cracking the exam, she can use the bulldozer to earn money.



"It was done with the purpose of creating job opportunities for others. My father-in-law gifted this on our wedding day which was on December 15 as a dowry. This was a new initiative for our districts," Yogendra Prajapati alias Yogi said. (ANI)

