Father of J-K student thanks Centre for evacuation of his son from Ukraine

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Father of a student from Jammu and Kashmir, who was evacuated from war-torn Ukraine and reached New Delhi today, expressed gratitude to the Central government and said that they had lost all hopes of his return.

As 242 Indian students evacuated from Ukraine landed in New Delhi on Friday under Operation Ganga.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Pandita, the parent of Dhruv who was living in Ukraine's Sumy, said, "I want to say that it's Modiji's son who has returned, not my son. We had no hopes given the circumstances in Sumy. I am thankful to the government of India for evacuating my son."





Expressing his gratitude to the government after being evacuated from the war-hit city of Ukraine, Dhruv said, "It was very difficult to survive there but relieved to be back. I am thankful to the government of India for carrying out Operation Ganga."

Meanwhile, a special flight carrying 242 Indians evacuated from war-hit Ukraine arrived at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi from Poland on Friday.

"Bombardment occurred even on the day we left, not in our area but in the city. The Indian government, Red Cross, & Indian Embassy helped us a lot & built a green corridor to safely evacuate us. I'm thankful to PM Modi Ji," said Hardeep, a student of Sumy State University.

