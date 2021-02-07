Father of Navy sailor killed in Palghar demands justice

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): The father of the 27-year-old Navy official who succumbed to injuries on Saturday after being set on fire by unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Palghar has sought justice for his son.

"I want justice for my son. That's the message I want to get across via media. He gave a statement before dying that he was kidnapped and imprisoned for three days, being made an object of ransom. He was then brought to Palghar and burnt to death," said Mithilesh Dubey, father of Suraj Kumar Dubey.

On Saturday, Dattatray Shinde, Superintendent of Police (SP), Palghar said that Dubey who was abducted outside Chennai airport on January 31 was taken to the jungles of Vevaji in Palghar and set on fire.



"The abductors had demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh to release him, but the demand was not fulfilled by the family of the Navy official. Enraged at this, the kidnappers set the man on fire and left him to die in the jungle," Shinde said.

Shinde further said that Dubey was found with burn injuries in the jungles of Palghar on Friday after which he was rushed to a hospital in Dahanu where his condition deteriorated.

"He was then moved to INS Ashwini where he succumbed to his injuries," he added.

Maharashtra police have registered against three unidentified persons and a probe has been initiated. (ANI)

