Table Tennis player Naina Jaiswal (Photo/ANI)
Father of TT player Naina Jaiswal files complaint against unknown person for harassing daughter on social media

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2022 22:30 IST


Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 12 (ANI): Table Tennis player Naina Jaiswal's father has filed a Police complaint against an unknown person for allegedly harassing her on social media.

Gajarao Bhupal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cybercrime Crime Security here said a case was registered late last night.
"We have received a complaint from the father of International Table Tennis player Naina Jaiswal stating that she was being harassed by some unknown person on Instagram. A case was registered late last night," he said.
The police are investigating the matter. (ANI)

