Father-son duo arrested in UP's Rampur for celebratory firing

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): A father-son duo has been arrested for celebratory firing during a wedding in the Khairullapur area of Rampur district, Uttar Pradesh police said on Thursday.



According to the police, the incident happened on Wednesday. The police seized the licensed rifle and gun along with bullets.

"The matter of celebratory firing during a wedding came to our notice on Wednesday. The police reached the spot immediately and arrested the father-son duo. They are being sent to jail and action being taken against them. The process to suspend their arms license is being initiated," Dharam Singh, Circle Officer, Swar told ANI. (ANI)

