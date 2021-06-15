Father, son duo land in custody after sparking bomb scare on Delhi-Patna flight

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): A Patna-bound flight was delayed for around two hours at Delhi airport on Monday after a bomb scare, in which a passenger faslely informed cabin crew about the likelihood of an explosive on board.

"SpiceJet flight SG 8721 scheduled to operate from Delhi to Patna on June 14 was delayed after a passenger after boarding the aircraft misinformed about the safety of the aircraft including the possibility of a bomb. The said passenger repeatedly told the crew that he had an intuition that there was a bomb on board the aircraft," the airline told ANI.

The passenger in question was travelling with his father.



Soon after, cabin crew informed the captain and the pilots of the flight took the aircraft to the isolation bay for a safety check.

"The crew informed the Captain and the aircraft was moved to a remote bay. All passengers were de-boarded and baggage were screened again." the airline said.

Later, the airport bomb squad team and aviation security took over the aircraft for security checks and evacuated passengers from the aircraft after an intense two-hour investigation.

"The said passenger and the one accompanying him were handed over to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Delhi Police for further investigation and the flight has departed," SpiceJet Spokesperson said.

Delhi Police took cognisance of the matter and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

