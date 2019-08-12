Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File photo)
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File photo)

Fatuous to revive implementation of UN Resolutions on Kashmir after 72 years, 4 wars: Shashi Tharoor

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:08 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday opposed the demand for implementation of U N Resolutions on Kashmir saying it is "fatuous" to revive UN resolutions after 72 years, four wars and changes to demography & territorial boundaries of PoK.
"For those, whether in Pakistan or UK, seeking implementation of UN Resolutions on #Kashmir, read what Res 457 of 1948 actually requires. It was adopted para by para sequentially, not as a whole, & it was announced at the time its obligations were to be implemented in sequence," he tweeted.
"First, Pakistan had to secure the withdrawal of all tribesmen & Pakistani nationals, language reflecting its claim that its own troops were not involved. Second, India would move in to POK &"progressively reduce" its forces in J&K to minimum required for maintaining law &order," Tharoor said in another tweet.
In a subsequent tweet, he said: "Third, India had to involve all major political parties in the state govt at ministerial level, arrange the return of refugees, release political prisoners & appoint a Plebiscite Administrator nominated by the @UN, who would ensure a free &impartial plebiscite on J&K's future."
Thaoor said it is fatuous to revive UN resolutions after 72 years, four wars and changes to demography & territorial boundaries of POK.
"It was Pakistan's refusal, not India's, to fulfil the first condition of its own withdrawal that rendered the resolution infructuous. To even seek to revive it after 72 years, four wars, exodus of Pandits & changes to demography & territorial boundaries of POK, is fatuous," he tweeted.
Tharoor's tweetfollows remarks of Leader of UK's opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn who said that the situation in Kashmir is "deeply disturbing" sought implementation of UN resolutions (on Kashmir).
"The situation in Kashmir is deeply disturbing. Human rights abuses taking place are unacceptable. The rights of the Kashmiri people must be respected and UN resolutions implemented."
Parliament has revoked Article 370 that gave special status to the Jammu and Kashmir and also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganising the state in two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:20 IST

Noida: Case registered against seven persons accused in driver's murder

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A case has been registered against seven persons in connection with the alleged murder of a truck driver here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:15 IST

Tharoor wishes Jaitley speedy recovery, says looking forward to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that he is relieved to know that the health condition of his "university contemporary and friend" Arun Jaitley is stable as reported by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:15 IST

He abused people, misbehaved: BJP MLA on purported clip...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Days after a purported audio clip of threatening a forest official went viral, BJP MLA Abhijeet Singh Saang on Monday said the official used to extort money from people for using the land which was given to them on lease.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:08 IST

Karnataka: Muslim families in flood-hit Belgaum deprived of Eid...

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Where the entire country is celebrating Eid al-Adha today, the scenario in Sai Nagar area of flood-hit Karnataka remains grim.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:06 IST

Karnataka floods: Death toll reaches 42

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The death toll in flood-hit Karnataka on Monday mounted to 42.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:59 IST

Punjab CM hosts lunch for Kashmiri students on Eid al-Adha

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday hosted lunch for around 125 Kashmiri students on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at the state Bhavan here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:55 IST

Eid al-Adha: BSF exchanges sweets with Bangladesh counterparts...

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday greeted Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) at Fulbari at Indo-Bangladesh border here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:52 IST

Offshore vessel Coastal Jaguar catches fire, 28 members rescued

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): 29 crew members of offshore support vessel Coastal Jaguar jumped into the water after a fire engulfed the vessel on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:41 IST

Eid celebrated peacefully in J-K, thousands offer prayers at...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Eid prayers were concluded peacefully in all parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday with prayers beginning at 7 am at most mosques which went on till noon in some places.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:35 IST

CBI didn't conduct fair probe against Mulayam, Akhilesh in DA...

New Delhi, August 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court was told that the CBI did not conduct a fair and proper investigation into the alleged disproportionate assets case against Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:33 IST

CBI didn't conduct fair probe against Mulayam, Akhilesh in DA...

New Delhi, August 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court was told that the CBI did not conduct a fair and proper investigation into the alleged disproportionate assets case against Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:31 IST

J-K: NSA visits sensitive areas on Eid al-Adha

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday carried out a recce of Srinagar to assess the situation on the ground on the day of Eid al-Adha.

Read More
iocl