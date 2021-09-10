Fault lies with opposition leaders so they are shying away from probe into Rajya Sabha ruckus: Naqvi

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that the fault lies with the opposition leaders so they are shying away from a probe into the ruckus in the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to ANI, the minister said that, "Following the parliament ruckus, everyone asked for a fair investigation. However, now the opposition parties are shying away from it and not participating willingly."

Mentioning that the opposition members destroyed the decorum of the upper house, Naqvi said, "This only means that the fault lies somewhere in their head and heart."

Earlier today, the Congress party refused to be a part of the proposed inquiry committee of MPs being set up to investigate the ruckus that took place during the monsoon session, this year.

On August 11, there was turmoil in the Rajya Sabha with the opposition alleging misbehaviour by marshals, while the ruling party alleged violence against parliament staff and others by opposition MPs.

Two Congress women MPs, Phulo Devi and Chayya Varma had alleged that they were manhandled during the ruckus in the House. As per official sources, an official complaint has been lodged against the MPs who created ruckus in Rajya Sabha during the recently concluded monsoon session. (ANI)