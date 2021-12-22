FCI adopts modern technology, scientific methods to improve outcomes, provide quality grains

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): In a modernisation bid, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has improved its functioning and also incorporated scientific methods.

In a bid to prevent reselling of rice grains, FCI is using a chemical test to detect their freshness.

"We carry out a chemical test to test the age of the rice grains. During the test, if the colour changes to avocado green then the rice is fresh and if it turns orange, it indicates that the grain is old and has been resold," General Manager (Region) of Food Corporation of India, Rajat Sharma said.

He further informed that CCTV cameras have been installed at all FCI depots.

"Our depots have an online transaction system that happens on a real-time basis," the FCI official said.

"We are adopting modern technology. We are moving forward and also starting a modern way of storage of grains, in which we will store grains in stainless steel silos," he added.

In times when all services are available online, the FCI has ensured that all the data is available online on its web portal.



"Which shop has been given how many rations and for whom-- everything is available online to the public," Sharma said.

"Now the scheme of 'One Nation, One Ration' card is going on through which any beneficiary can take ration from anywhere in the country," he added.

Jag Prasad, Deputy General Manager (Lucknow, UP Region) of FCI said the mandis in the state are also completely digital.

"Now, our mandis are also completely digital. Uttar Pradesh is a pioneer in India because all the purchases are being done from the farmers through their account linked to Aadhaar card, that is, if the farmer wants to sell his grain, then he has to register first, after which all the records appear in the e-POS machine. The machine determines the eligibility of the farmer and shows how much paddy the farmer can sell," Prasad said.

"When the farmer has to sell his paddy, then after coming to the sales centre, the farmer will put his thumb in the e-POS machine. Only after that he can sell it. The possibility of any kind of middlemen is negligible. This whole system is online," he added.

All the e-POS machines have geofencing, location-based service that only allows the machines to function in a 100-meter radius.

"Now we are moving towards modernity, due to which the misconceptions which were in the mind of the public about the functioning of FCI will almost end," Sharma said. (ANI)

