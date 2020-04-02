FCI ramps up foodgrain supplies across country during lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is ensuring uninterrupted supply of wheat and rice throughout the country during the lockdown period.

A press release from Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said, "FCI is fully prepared to meet not only the food grain requirement under National Food Security Act (NFSA) at 5 kg per month per beneficiary but also any additional demand including the supply of 5 kg/ person for the next three months to 81.35 crore people under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana."

"As on March 31, 2020, FCI has 56.75 Million MT (MMT) of foodgrains (30.7 MMT rice and 26.06 MMT wheat), the Ministry said.

"Even in this challenging operational environment, FCI is able to meet the increasing demand of foodgrains by gearing up the pace of supply of wheat and rice throughout the country mostly by rail. A total of 53 rakes are being loaded on Wednesday carrying about 1.48 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) food grain stock. Since the day of lockdown, that is on March 24, FCI has moved 352 rakes carrying an approximate quantity of 9.86 LMT," the statement said.

The FCI is conducting e-auction under Open Market Sales Scheme (OMSS) for providing wheat to the empanelled roller flour mills/state government to ease the supply constraint in the market. In the last e-auction held on March 31, bids for 1.44 LMT wheat have been received, the ministry stated.

"In view of the outbreak of COVID-19, apart from regular e-auction, District Magistrates and Collectors have been authorised to lift directly from FCI depots at OMSS reserve price to cater to the needs of roller flour mills and other wheat product manufactures," the statement further said.(ANI)

