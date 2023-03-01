हिंदी खबर
FCRA licence of public policy think tank Centre for Policy Research suspended

ANI | Updated: Mar 01, 2023 14:20 IST


New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The Centre has suspended the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of public policy think tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR), sources said on Wednesday.
It is learnt that the FCRA licence of the think tank was suspended last week following prima-facie inputs regarding violation of such funding norms.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

