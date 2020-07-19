FDA gives directions for using only ICMR-approved diagnostic kits in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 19 (ANI): Goa Food and Drugs Administration has urged people, chemists, and druggists that rapid diagnostic kits approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research and DCGI must be used.

"The Directorate of Food and Drugs Administration has informed the general public and chemists and druggists in particular that the rapid diagnostic kits which are approved by ICMR and DCGI only are to be used. These kits are to be used by the laboratories which are recognized by ICMR," read a release.

It said these kits cannot be sold to individuals for home testing.

The FDA said it has issued the clarification as it has come to their notice that some videos and messages were circulated on social media where coronavirus rapid home test kits were said to be available in all medical shops.

"The chemist and druggists are directed to take a note of the same and any violation will attract strict action as per the provisions of the law," the release added.

Goa has reported a total of 3,304 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

