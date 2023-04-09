"Fear atmosphere in Joshimath is normal today": Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], April 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that the atmosphere of fear that was being created regarding Joshimath in the initial days of the disaster is normal today.

CM Dhami inaugurated a marathon competition from Joshimath Narsingh and Nava Durga temple premises here.

The national-level two-day marathon competition has been organized under the joint aegis of the Uttarakhand Ski Mountaineering Association and Sky Running Association.

Extending hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the commencement of other adventure and exciting sports including the marathon in Joshimath Auli, the Chief Minister said that today it is a matter of pride for us to start the Himalayan Marathon, Fun Race and other sports from Joshimath Auli. "We are constantly trying to implement such works in Uttarakhand, which will give more boost to tourism here," he said.

CM Dhami congratulated all the organizers for this grand event in Joshimath and also all the players of the country and abroad participating in it.



"The government has done positive things to emerge from this situation. As a result of this, more than 11.30 lakh registrations have been done for our Chardham Yatra starting from April 22. He said that this time more devotees as compared to previous years will reach Uttarakhand for darshan and all the records of previous years will be left behind," he said.

Through the marathon organized in Joshimath, the Chief Minister assured the tourists from the country and abroad that Auli and Joshimath are completely safe and ready for the Char Dham Yatra.

"This grand marathon organized in Joshimath is proof of this," CM said.

He said that this year winter games could not be held in Auli due to lack of snow, but after the grand event of marathon in Joshimath today all things will be good. The holy journey of the Char Dham is about to begin. Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is all set to welcome all the pilgrims and tourists.

Ski Mountaineering Association President Ajay Bhatt said that sky running and sky ultra race are being organized under Auli Marathon. In which more than 300 athletes from different states of the country including Uttar Pradesh Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand are participating. People from schools and Gram Sabhas of Joshimath are also taking part in it.

He said that this time due to the Joshimath disaster and less snowfall in Auli, the tourism business has been affected due to the non-possibility of organizing the Winter Games. "Auli Marathon is being organized to spread the message of a safe Joshimath and to boost the tourism business," he added. (ANI)

