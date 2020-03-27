Fear of starvation driving migrants out of national capital

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): The fear of starvation due to lockdown is driving out migrant labourers from the national capital.

"We are going back to Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. We have been hungry for two days. The biscuit which used to cost Rs 10 now costs Rs 30," said Shahadat, who along with others were on way to their native places.

"We have no money. We will die either of hunger or coronavirus," added Shahadat, who used to live in Okhla here.

Since the lockdown was imposed on Tuesday midnight for 21 days to check the spread of COVID-19, migrant labourers from the nearby districts of UP, Haryana, and Rajasthan have started returning to their native places.

Many of them claimed that they had been hungry for days. They are walking down to their respective destinations without having any mode of transportation to save themselves from hunger and coronavirus. (ANI)

