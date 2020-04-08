Khammam (Telangana) [India], April 8 (ANI): After a tiger tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the United States, A Venkateshwara Rao, a resident of Kallur Mandal, covered his goats' muzzles with masks in a bid to protect them from COVID-19.
"I own 20 goats and my family is entirely dependent on them as we don't own any land for farming. After I heard about coronavirus, I started wearing a mask whenever I stepped out," Rao said.
After hearing about a tiger testing positive for the deadly virus, Rao started tying masks around his goats' muzzles too.
"I have started tying masks around my goats' mouths after I heard COVID-19 infected a tiger in the USA. Since I am wearing a mask myself, I even decided to make my goats wear masks while foraging in the forest area."
Earlier, a tiger housed at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making it the first known infection in an animal anywhere. (ANI)
Fearing COVID-19, man starts tying masks around his goats' muzzles
ANI | Updated: Apr 08, 2020 23:10 IST
