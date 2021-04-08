Fearing lockdown, several migrant workers in Delhi head for native places

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Amidst lockdown fears triggered by the imposition of night curfew in the national capital following a surge in Covid-19 cases, several migrant workers were seen leaving Delhi and heading towards their native places.

Speaking to ANI, Pintu, a dry fruits seller at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal said, "Delhi is witnessing a sharp rise in COVID cases. Due to this, a night curfew has been imposed in the city. It is very likely that the government will impose a lockdown soon. Hence, I along with my family are going back to Jharkhand."



Parmila Devi, another tea-seller told ANI, " My family and I are going back to our village in Jharkhand. We want to avoid a situation like the previous lockdown. It is very likely that a lockdown will be put due to COVID. We will come back when the situation normalises."

Another woman who was planning to go to Bihar said, "Had got stuck here during the lockdown, want to avoid any such situation again. It's better to go home for now."





Malti Devi said, "Last time, a few people in my family were forced to stay back in Delhi (including me) as there was no transport available. We all wanted to go back to our village in Jharkhand. The buses were all occupied. To avoid such a situation now, it is better for us to go back."

Sunil Gupta, a student who came to study in Delhi for his exams said, "I am planning to go back to my hometown now. It is likely that a lockdown will be imposed in Delhi."



The Delhi government of Tuesday imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am. The order will be imposed with immediate effect till April 30.

Delhi reported 5,506 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike of coronavirus infections in the national capital this year.

A total of 220 cases were registered in the national capital against the violators of the night curfew guidelines on the first night of curfew which started on Tuesday night from 10 pm and ended at 5 am on Wednesday.

